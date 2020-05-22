IHC allows Islamabad Mayor to resume duty

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday allowed Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz to resume his official duties, setting aside the Interior Ministry’s earlier orders for his suspension for 90 days. The High Court heard the plea filed by the federal capital’s mayor today, who challenged the ministry’s order. In his petition, the federal government, Ministry of Interior and the local government commission were made parties to the case. In his petition, the mayor asked the court to direct the parties to work within the parameters of the law. "The action taken against me is illegal," Aziz maintained in the petition. He requested the court to nullify the federal government order and allow him to work till the final decision of the case pending in the court. Last week, the federal government suspended Sheikh Ansar Aziz for 90 days over corruption charges.

The mayor was suspended "with immediate effect for a period of ninety (90) days for fair conduct of inquiry under section 96, sub-section (1) of Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act, 2015 (X of 2015)", read the notification issued by the interior ministry on Sunday.

Earlier this year, a reference had been filed against Aziz — who is affiliated with opposition party PML-N — in which it was alleged that he was abusing his powers, using staff for personal use, and operating official vehicles that were reportedly beyond his entitlement.

The reference was filed by Humayun Akhtar, a member of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the acting Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO).

A local government commission led by PTI lawmaker Ali Nawaz Awan had recommended Aziz be suspended during the course of an ensuing investigation. MNA Awan is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on CDA Affairs.