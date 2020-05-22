Khalilzad demands reduction in violence in Afghanistan

KABUL: The US special envoy for Afghanistan has demanded that all sides reduce violence, he said on Thursday, after shuttling from Kabul to the Gulf to push a peace effort that looks increasingly precarious.

The envoy, Afghan-born Zalmay Khalilzad, the architect of a February agreement with the Taliban clearing the way for a US troop withdrawal, met Taliban leaders in Doha on Wednesday, hours after meeting government leaders in Kabul.

“On violence, I told the Talibs, violence by all sides must fall,” Khalilzad said on Twitter, reported British wire service.

Violence has surged in recent days after a bloody militant raid in Kabul, which the Taliban denied responsibility for, triggered an Afghan government order for its forces to go on the offensive. Clashes have erupted in several parts of the country with dozens killed.