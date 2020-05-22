Punjab to release 1,000 prisoners ahead of Eid

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced special pardon for the prisoners on the eve of Eidul Fitr.

On the direction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Home Department has issued a notification in respect of pardoning the sentences of prisoners. With the decision of the CM, around 1,000 prisoners will be released ahead of Eidul Fitr.

With the exception of prisoners involved in anti-state and terrorist activities and prisoners left with less than six months sentence under CRPC Section 401 will be eligible for pardon.

Those women prisoners who have spent more than 75 percent of their sentence and were not also being sentenced in the past, will be released while women and children detained in prisons with one year sentence or less will also be pardoned.