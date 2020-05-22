Arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman: World bodies join voices with Jang/Geo workers

RAWALPINDI: The workers of the Geo and Jang group along with the civil society, political workers and labour organisations continued their protest on Thursday against the illegal arrest of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

They demanded his release saying that the voices for his release were not only being raised in the country but also the International Organisation of Human rights and journalist organisations were also raised.

The countrywide protest entered 71st day on Thursday against the illegal arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and chanted slogans while holding placards inscribed with slogans against the curbs on the freedom of media.

Addressing the protesters outside the offices of Jang and The News at Murree Road in Rawalpindi, the speakers called for release of Shakil-ur-Rahman and vowed to continue their protest till his release. Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Nasir Zaidi said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will be released only through peaceful struggle of the journalists.

Chairman Joint Action Committee and President Jang Workers Union Nasir Chisti said real purpose to arrest Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in fake and fabricated case was just to bring the Geo and Jang group into pressure.

Senior member of the Editorial Committee of the Jang Abbas Alam said when the rulers were in opposition, they demanded the freedom of media but when they assume the power, they started to impose curb on the media.

Chief Reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir said the conspiracies were being hatched to close the country’s number one media group and with the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman a message was conveyed to other media houses. He questioned who put the Geo on last numbers.

Media Workers of the Jang Group Mian Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Munir Shah, Amjad Abbassi, Malik Nusrat, Aslam Butt while addressing the protest camp demanded the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

In Lahore, the protesters belonging to various walks of life have condemned incarceration of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a politically motivated case for the last 71 days.

They were addressing the protest camp of workers of Jang/Geo and The News employees, set up on the call of a Joint Action Committee and the Jang employees union for release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman outside the offices of Jang/The News at Davis Road.

In Karachi, Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput on Thursday said that the sports persons were equally perturbed with the arrest of Jang-Geo Group’s Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and strongly demanded his immediate release.