Corona global cases double in a month

ISLAMABAD: The number of officially recorded cases of the novel coronavirus has doubled in one month, according to international media reports.

Infections now top five million, with surges in particular in countries in Latin America.

Brazil leads the pack, logging the third-highest number of cases in the world after the US and Russia. Peru, Mexico and Chile are also seeing steady increases in infections.

The pandemic has killed at least 332,074 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year. There have been 5,150,036 officially recorded cases in 196 countries and territories.

The United States has recorded the most deaths at 95,571. It is followed by Britain with 36,042, Italy with 32,486, France with 28,132 and Spain with 27,940.

British airline EasyJet says it will return to the skies on June 15, with “a small number of flights”, after grounding its entire fleet

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits in the two months since the coronavirus took hold in the US has swelled to nearly 39 million, the government reported Thursday, even as states from coast to coast gradually reopen their economies and let people go back to work. More than 2.4 million people filed for jobless aid last week in the latest wave of layoffs from the outbreak that has triggered nationwide business shutdowns and brought the economy to its knees, the Labor Department said.