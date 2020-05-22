close
Fri May 22, 2020
NR
News Report
May 22, 2020

PM orders advisers, special assistants to disclose all assets

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented decision, Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the advisers and special assistants in his cabinet to disclose their assets.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered all special advisers and special assistants to declare their assets to the cabinet division immediately.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Accountability Shahzad Akbar, while talking in this regard, said that even the non-elected advisers will also disclose their assets.

