Govt wants development of regional newspapers: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Syed Shibli Faraz says the government will continue facilitating promotion of independent and responsible journalism in the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday with reference to regional press he said the regional press is an important part of the national media and PTI government wants development of the regional newspapers.

The minister said main purpose of the newspaper certification process is to promote real journalism in the country and this process is being carried out in consultation with representative media organisations and other stakeholders.

Shibli Faraz said there should be no misunderstanding regarding the verification process as this process will strengthen regional journalism. He said the government is committed to promotion of all regional languages journalism and the development of literature.