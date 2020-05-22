Shahbaz condemns India for injuring

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and National Assembly opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned India’s unprovoked firing along the Nikiyan sector of the Line of Control (LoC) that wounded three civilians.

In a statement on Thursday, he asked the international community to take notice of New Delhi’s repeated ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary. He said targeting civilian population is a violation of international law.

The National Assembly opposition leader said this exposes the cowardice and unprofessionalism of the Indian army. He said New Delhi could not mask its brutal and atrocious oppression of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

The PML-N president expressed solidarity and empathy for those wounded in the firing and prayed for their fast recovery.

Separately, the PML-N president, while expressing alarm and concern over the locust attack in various parts of the country, has asked the government to take serious measures to address the grave problem.

In a statement on Thursday, Shahbaz said the federal government, provincial governments and the local authorities should work in tandem over a comprehensive strategy to eliminate this menace which is a threat to Pakistan’s food security.

Shahbaz said if the government fails to act late on the issue like it did with the coronavirus, the country won’t be able to sustain the joint impact of the Covid-19’s economic fallout and depleted crops.

He said the people, farmers, tenants are screaming out their lungs, but the government has turned a deaf ear to their complaints regarding the locust swarms. He said Pakistan is an agricultural economy and if this threat is not eliminated, the country would be in deeper socioeconomic strife.