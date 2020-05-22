Govt favouring crony capitalism: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Thursday said the federal government is using the coronavirus to curb fundamental human rights and also favour crony capitalism.

“The Companies Act, 2017 was amended on April 30, 2020, through the Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, wherein Section 452 of the Companies Act, 2017 has been amended to provide that if any Pakistani or dual national owning 10 percent shareholding in offshore company need not to declare the same in Pakistan and this obviously will benefit the vested interest who are in or supporting the present government,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Senator Raza Rabbani said on the other hand, notwithstanding certain enactments brought the federal government barring dismissal of workers in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, various industrialists have sacked their employees without assigning any reason.