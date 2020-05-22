Accountant PTS Rawat deprived of Rs1.2m on fake calls

RAWALPINDI: Waris Khan Police Station registered a unique fraud case on account of principal Police Training School (PTS) Rawat of worth Rs1.2 million.

Accountant of PTS Rawat files complaint in Waris Khan Police station stating that few days back, he received a call from an unknown number, in which the caller introduced him as Principal Police Training School Rawat and conveyed him that he has been in a state of emergency and asked to send him Rs50,000/ through Easypaisa.

The complainant said that he had some amount of his relatives so delivered the amount at the cell number given through Jazz Cash to number to whom he had received call. Later, he received calls from other different numbers and he delivered the cash considering the caller as principal of Police Training School Rawat.

Last day, when the complainant who is accountant in Police Training School Rawat got meeting with Principal Police Training School Rawat, he inquired about the emergency and subsequent cash delivered. In shocking surprise, Principal Police Training School Rawat said he never asked for cash.

SHO Waris Khan Police Station registered case on instructions of DSP and start investigations on given numbers by the complainant.

However any arrest has not been made yet in the following case.

Meanwhile, in a single day as many as 36 robberies cases registered in different police stations of Rawalpindi, in which citizens were deprived of seven motorcycles, eight vehicles and millions of worth ornaments and other precious items.