Sugar Inquiry Commission report: Sugar millers evaded billions of rupees in taxes

ISLAMABAD: The Sugar Inquiry Commission has held sugar millers responsible for evading billions of rupees in payable taxes and recommended to refer the matter to the FBR for recovery of the evaded taxes. "The issue needs to be referred to FBR with the instructions to recover the sales tax evaded by the sugar mills during the last one year on additional amount of ex-mill price exceeding FBR threshold of Rs60 per kg. Further, FBR should take steps to immediately start collecting sales tax on actual prevailing ex-mill rates instead of benchmark rates of Rs60 per kg,” the Sugar Inquiry Commission recommended to the FBR in its detailed report released on Thursday. The Inquiry Commission Report found that GST in the financial year 2018-2019 was 8pc for the registered and 11pc for the non-registered persons and sale of sugar from the sugar mills. But since majority of the buyers were non-registered, so the GST was charged at 11pc in majority of the cases. In the current financial year 2019-2020, the government has increased the GST to 17pc across the board. The same increase is transferred to the consumers ultimately as it is included in the ex-mill price calculations of the PSMA.

Furthermore, the FBR has also notified the minimum ex-mill price of sugar at Rs60 per kg for calculating sales tax irrespective of whether it may be lower or higher. Hence, the GST on sugar was Rs10.20 per kg at the rate of Rs60 per kg ex-mill price. However, after the ex-mill price increased above the Rs60 benchmark of FBR after June 2019, the sugar mills continued to pay sales tax at Rs10.20 per kg (i.e. considering ex-mill price of Rs60). Hence, substantial amount of Sales Tax was being evaded by the sugar mills. When the GST rate was 11pc, the tax impact at the ex-mill price of Rs60 per kg was Rs6.6 per kg. The change in the Finance Act 2019 increased the rate of GST to 17pc across the board. The total impact thus increased to Rs10 per kg.

The prices of sugar had started to increase from December 2018. The retail price of sugar in December 2018 was Rs55.99 per kg and started to increase with every passing month and reached Rs71.44 per kg in June 2019. It is pertinent to mention here that there was no increase of GST at that time. As can be seen, the real increase in the retail price happened between December 2018 to June 2019 when it went up by about Rs16 per kg. Similarly, the major increase in ex-mill price occurred between December 2018 to June 2019 when it increased by almost Rs12 per kg, which is from Rs51.64 to Rs63.59 per kg. This period saw no increase in sales or other taxes and the price of sugarcane, the major input, was also stable. The increase in retail price between July 2019 to January 2020 is from Rs71 per kg to Rs74.64 per kg. The data, therefore, does not show any major effect of GST on retail price. The Inquiry Commission in its findings revealed that the increase in tax impact is Rs3.6 per kg due to the increase in rate of GST to 17pc, after 14 July 2019.

The real increase in the retail price occurred between December 2018 to June 2019, when it increased by about Rs16 per kg. Similarly, the major increase in ex-mill price occurred between December 2018 to June 2019 when it increased by almost Rs12 per kg, which is from Rs51.64 to Rs63.59 per kg. This period saw no increase in sales or other taxes and the price of sugarcane, the major input, was also stable. The increase in retail price between July 2019 to January 2020 is from Rs71 per kg to Rs74.64 per kg the data, therefore, does not show any major effect on retail price.