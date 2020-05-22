Punjab to release 1,000 prisoners ahead of Eid

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced special pardon for the prisoners on the eve of Eidul Fitr.

On the direction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Home Department has issued a notification in respect of pardoning the sentences of prisoners. With the decision of the CM, around 1,000 prisoners will be released ahead of Eidul Fitr.

With the exception of prisoners involved in anti-state and terrorist activities and prisoners left with less than six months sentence under CRPC Section 401 will be eligible for pardon. Those women prisoners who have spent more than 75 percent of their sentence and were not also being sentenced in the past, will be released while women and children detained in prisons with one year sentence or less will also be pardoned.

It has also been decided to pardon those prisoners who have completed their sentences but could not afford to pay fines and Diyat. Home Department has also announced special pardon in the sentences of prisoners for 60 days under Section 216 of Pakistan Prisons Rules 1978. Those prisoners undergoing their sentences under Section 302, 394, 395, 396, 364A and 365A will not be entitled for pardon.

Prisoners imprisoned for committing narcotics and smuggling crime will not be pardoned. Prisoners undergoing their sentences under Hudood Ordinance will not be given pardon along with criminals sentenced under Anti-Terrorist Act will not be given pardon. Under Pakistan Penal Code, those prisoners found involved in committing harm or injury to human body will not be given pardon. The sentences of prisoners found involved in committing spying, sectarianism and actions contrary to the State will not be given 60 days pardon.

On the chief minister’s directive, free PCO facility will be provided to the women, children and specific prisoners. They are provided facility to talk with their dear ones turn by turn. On CM’s order, children, women and specific prisoners will be provided free facility also for talking with their near and dear ones on the eve of Eid. Prisoners involved in terrorist and anti-state activities will not be provided PCO facility.