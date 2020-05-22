Arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman: World bodies join voices with Jang-Geo workers

RAWALPINDI: The workers of the Geo and Jang group along with the civil society, political workers and labour organisations continued their protest on Thursday against the illegal arrest of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. They demanded his release saying that the voices for his release were not only being raised in the country but also the International Organisation of Human rights and journalist organisations were also raised. The countrywide protest entered 71st day on Thursday against the illegal arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and chanted slogans while holding placards inscribed with slogans against the curbs on the freedom of media.

Addressing the protesters outside the offices of Jang and The News at Murree Road in Rawalpindi, the speakers called for release of Shakil-ur-Rahman and vowed to continue their protest till his release.

Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Nasir Zaidi said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will be released only through peaceful struggle of the journalists.

He said the protest that was continued for more than last 70 days was being noticed internationally also and the voices were raised for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who was in custody in fake and fabricated case.

Chairman Joint Action Committee and President Jang Workers Union Nasir Chisti said real purpose to arrest Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in fake and fabricated case was just to bring the Geo and Jang group into pressure.

Senior member of the Editorial Committee of the Jang Abbas Alam said when the rulers were in opposition, they demanded the freedom of media but when they assume the power, they started to impose curb on the media.

He said the fake and fabricated cases were framed on writing the truth.

Chief Reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir said the conspiracies were being hatched to close the country’s number one media group and with the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman a message was conveyed to other media houses.

He questioned who put the Geo on last numbers. Secretary General RIUJ and senior correspondent Geo News Asif Ali Bhatti said the journalists are on the roads for the struggle for the freedom of media and for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

He said the journalists organisations stood with Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. He said the workers of the Geo and Jang group will also stage the protest camp on Eid Day outside the offices of the Jang and The News in Rawalpindi.

PML-N Youth Wing leader Obaid Abbasi said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will be released soon and the workers of the PML-N stood with the workers of Geo and The News in their struggle.

Media Workers of the Jang Group Mian Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Munir Shah, Amjad Abbassi, Malik Nusrat, Aslam Butt while addressing the protest camp demanded the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

In Lahore, the protesters belonging to various walks of life have condemned incarceration of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a politically motivated case for the last 71 days.

Participating in the protest camp here on Thursday, senior journalists, civil society leaders, office-bearers of media and trade union bodies expressed sorrow that those claiming to make Pakistan a Madina-like state have been detaining an innocent person even in the holy month of Ramazan. They said there had been no progress in investigations into the 35-year-old property exchange charges against him and no formal case had been registered thus far.

They were addressing the protest camp of workers of Jang/Geo and The News employees, set up on the call of a Joint Action Committee and the Jang employees union for release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman outside the offices of Jang/The News at Davis Road.

They demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and warned that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government could not continue its dictatorial policies to curb freedom of expression and force economic murder of the media workers for long.

Those who participated in the protest camp and visited it to express solidarity with the Jang group employees included Jang Group Editor Shaheen Qureshi, Jang Works Union Secretary General Farooq Malik, former secretary Babar Waseem, Bureau Chief Geo Lahore Raees Ansari, socialist leader Comrade Zawwar Hussain Bukhari, senior journalist and news editor of Pakistan Times Zaheer Anjum, Awais Qarni, Khizr Hayat Gondal, Zahid Ali Khan, Ahmad Faraz, Zeeshan Bakhsh, Sher Ali Khalti, office-bearers of Jang Employees Union Munawwar Hussain, Shahid Aziz, Afzal Abbas and others.

Shaheen Qureshi lambasted the PTI government as fascist and the worst kind of authoritarian regime, which was bent upon gagging the voice of independent media to prevent its own corruption and maladministration from reaching the public. He warned that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was the first casualty during the PTI government, and owners of other media houses would be the next.

He demanded the government release the withheld Rs6 billion arrears of media houses immediately so that media workers could be paid their salaries and dues. He warned that Pakistan was already placed in the grey list regarding the freedoms in the country by the FATF.

Raees Ansari warned all media owners that they must realise impending danger they could face after Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. He said that unless media owners empower their workers and professional journalists, their own strength would be seriously curtailed. He warned that if Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was not released, the protest would be intensified after Eid. He said the Jang Group had always reported the truth. He said PTI government was using all pressure tactics to pressurise the press and Jang Media Group was bearing the brunt being the largest media house in the country.

Zaheer Anjum said: “Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman should be released as his arrest was a symbolic move to usurp media freedom.

“Already the results were coming out and the arrest was leading towards the crumbling of media itself after the gagging of freedom of expression, which was evident from the closure of noted news channels recently,” he added.

In Multan, the workers of Jang, Geo and The News along with journalists, traders and political workers staged a demonstration against the detention of Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Thursday.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. PPP Multan city vice president Malik Altaf, Farhan Zaidi, Malik Khalil Raan and Zakariya Town Traders Association president Rana Irshad also participated in the protest and expressed solidarity with the protesting workers of Jang/Geo Group.

Talking to reporters, the protesters said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is the part of a conspiracy to stifle freedom of expression and media in the country. They said the media policies of the government are tarnishing the image of the country and are undermining the trust of people on democracy.

Addressing the protesters, Malik Altaf said since the sit-in organised by the PTI in Islamabad, Imran Khan was against Jang/Geo Group.

In Peshawar, the workers of the Jang/Geo Media Group continued the protest against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman here on Thursday.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans, the protesters renewed the demand for an immediate release of Mir Shakil. The participants chanted slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and National Accountability Bureau for the political victimization of opponents and the independent media.

Speaking on the occasion, Daily Jang Resident Editor, Arshad Aziz Malik, senior journalist Shakeel Farman Ali and others condemned the illegal arrest of Mir Shakil in a three decades-old property case.

They said it was the first case where an accused had been detained for the last more than two months without even completing investigations and registering case against him. They said the PTI government was trying to suppress independent voice of the Jang Group as it had first stopped official ads and later detained its editor forcing thousands of employees into starvation. The speakers demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him. They vowed to continue with the protest till the acceptance of their demands.

In Karachi, Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput on Thursday said that the sports persons were equally perturbed with the arrest of Jang-Geo Group's Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and strongly demanded his immediate release.

Speaking to the protest demonstration by Jang Geo Action Committee in Karachi, Rajput said that the Jang-Geo Group has done an exemplary and unprecedented service in promotion of sports activities in the country by highlighting and promoting the local talent to the world. He said that the sports community condemns Rahman's arrest and deems it an attack on independent media and demand his immediate release.

Rajput said that the arrest manifested government’s nefarious designs to attacking the fourth pillar of estate. He added that to make the society better and progressive, independent media is as important as the sports activities. He reminded prime minister Imran Khan that he could not succeed in bringing the independent media and its editorial policies under control by such tactics. He said if the government thinks that it could control the Jang Geo Group by taking into custody Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a fake case, it is terribly mistaken as the Group has braved many situations even far worse than this.

The SOA vice president Mehfooz ul Haq said that Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman was the founder of media in Pakistan and his successors were following into his footsteps by sticking to independent journalism. He recalled how Imran Khan, before coming into power, would praise the Jang Geo Group for its journalism and credit the group for his political success. He commented that when saner people come into power, they never meddle with media, students and trade unions but this government is on path of self destruction.

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas felicitated the Jang Geo Action Committee for successfully organizing a country-wide movement for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and for the independent journalism. He said it is praiseworthy that the workers have stoodby with the owners of the media house. He said that the timely release of salaries and clearance of backlog is still the top priority of workers but they also will not let the government take control of Jang Geo Group and will continue to resist until their demands are met.

Others who spoke at the demonstration included Karachi Union of Journalists former general secretary Fahim Siddiqui, All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation secretary general Shakil Yamin Kanga, secretary information Fawad Mehmood, The News Union general secretary Dara Zafar and Javed Press Union general secretary Rana Yusuf.

Meanwhile, the activities at the Jang Geo Action Committee's protest camp in Karachi for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will remain suspended during Eid holidays starting today. The committee, however, will hold special protest on the first day of Eid. Thereafter, activities will resume on May 28.