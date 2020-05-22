India gearing up for false flag operation, warns PM Imran Khan

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan once again stressed on Thursday that India is gearing up for a false flag operation to divert the world's attention from the genocide it is committing in Occupied Kashmir.

"At least 15 homes of Kashmiri citizens were torched by Indian occupation forces in Srinagar on Wednesday," the PM wrote on Twitter, adding that India is subjecting Kashmiris to brutal oppression with the help of its 900,000 security forces stationed in Occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister shared images of the torched and destroyed houses of Kashmiris. He reiterated that India is about to launch a false flag operation to divert the world's attention from the deteriorating human rights situation in the occupied valley. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday called on the prime minister at the PM Office. Matters related to the province and development schemes were discussed during the meeting, a statement of the PM Office issued here said.