Business hours for malls, markets increased to 10pm in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday increased the business time by 5 hours for malls and markets ahead of Eid, following the demand of traders for allowing shopping activities for 24 hours till Eid.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Aslam Iqbal said the business hours for malls and markets have been increased to 10:00pm from 5:00pm by the chief minister after the cabinet committee recommendations. He said the cabinet sub-committee reviewed the matter of increasing timings of markets and malls while the recommendations of health specialists were also considered.

Further, the government has decided to open shrinesin the province while no time limit has been announced for them. The shrines will open 24 hours, he said. Later, the minister visited a model bazaar in Johar Town and monitored prices and quality of essential items. Talking to media representatives on this occasion, he highlighted that the masses have been provided relief through 32 model bazaars across the province and essential items are being sold even below DC rates in theses model bazaars. He said stringent measures have been taken to keep prices of essential commodities under control. Stern action is being taken in case of any complaint regarding price hike and heavy fines are being imposed on those found involved in violating fixed government rates.

He remarked in the affirmative about the losses being experienced by the poultry association due to closure of marriage halls and restaurants during lockdown. He assured that the government will run this industry smoothly and never let it shut down under any circumstances.