Protest staged at SALU

SUKKUR: The Joint Action Committee of the Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, on Thursday carried out a protest rally against the non release of salary, leave encashment and removal of an employee. The rally was led by Professor Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Prof Akhtiar Ghumro, Feroz Ali Phulpoto and others. The rally, after marching, staged a sit-in at the main gate of the Admin Block of the Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur. Addressing the sit-in, the representatives of Joint Action Committee demanded leave encashment, advance Eid salary as well as regular monthly salary. They said that the university administration was victimizing teachers as well as employees when they were raising their concerns against the administration. They said that Latifdino Phulpoto was removed from service by the university administration when he in a rally used harsh words. Besides the university administration also served notice to vacate house to a teacher Ishrat Mirani. They demanded the withdrawal of both the orders. The Joint Action Committee also condemned the setting up of quarantine centre in the classrooms of the university and damage to furniture of classrooms.