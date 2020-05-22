Twin Cities overtake Balochistan in COVID-19 with 85 deaths

Rawalpindi: The number of patients tested positive from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in one day has set a new record since the coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak hit this region of the country as in last 24 hours, as many as 222 confirmed patients of the disease have been added to the dashboards of Rawalpindi district and Islamabad Capital Territory while another two patients died of the disease.

Total number of local patients from the region has become three less than 3,000 on Thursday and if the number is compared with the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from Balochistan province, it is 29 more than the number in Balochistan. To date, a total of 2,997 local patients have been confirmed positive from twin cities while in Balochistan, the total number of patients so far reported is 2,968.

The twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have also overtaken Balochistan province in number of deaths as a total of 85 patients have so far lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the region while in Balochistan province, the virus claimed 38 lives till Thursday.

The same is the case with number of patients so far recovered from the disease as in the twin cities, the number of total recoveries was 561 till Thursday while in Balochistan province, as many as 636 confirmed patients have achieved complete cure according to the official figure released by National Command and Control Centre on Thursday.