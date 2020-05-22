LDA officers directed to accelerate work

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday directed its officials to accelerate the process of mutation of LDA City project. In a meeting chaired by ADG Urban Planning, all DPs were directed to accelerate the mutation of the remaining land so that development work may be continued without hindrances and plots may be delivered to the public. It was decided that transfer of LDA City files will be open after Eid and online appointment will be required for submission of transfer applications.