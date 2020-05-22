FCCI donates 500 coronavirus protective suits

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Thursday received a donation of 500 coronavirus protective suits from FCCI Standing Committee on Health at his office.

On the occasion, the DC lauded the role of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in containing the spread of Covid-19 by providing protective gears and face masks free of cost to medical and paramedical staff.

The DC said the government has already mobilized its machinery and resources while best medical services are being provided to coronavirus patients in addition to making foolproof arrangements to quarantine coronavirus suspects arriving from abroad.

Moreover, a hectic awareness campaign has also been launched to sensitize the people to observe necessary precautionary measures, he maintained. The DC praised local philanthropists who donated Personal Protective Equipment to medical staff. He said there is no shortage of PPE and entire staff deputed to look after the corona patients have all necessary protective gears.

FCCI president Sikandar Azam said Faisalabad has a unique privilege to prepare coronavirus protective gears locally and there is no shortage of anything in the country. He said Faisalabad is also exporting woven face masks. He said now surgical mask are also being prepared in a large quantity.

“Government should also allow its exports as these are available in surplus in the country”, he demanded. Mian Muhammad Idrees, Chaudhry Talat and Syed Zia Alimdar Hussain were also present on the occasion.