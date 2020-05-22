Rising temp can’t stop people from Eid shopping in Lahore

LAHORE: For the first time during the ongoing May, mercury reached 42°C here Thursday while Met officials said the temperature will keep on rising during the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. They said that rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 42°C and minimum was 21.6°C. The high temperature; however, failed to stop Eid shoppers from storming into the local markets, which were jam-packed. City roads outside commercial centres and main bazaars were full of parked vehicles and people used to park their cars much far away from their desired spots.

The heat also allured Canal bathers who were seen along the canal from Thokar till BRB jumping in the cold waters to beat the heat. Despite the fact, swimming in canal is prohibited at several points, canal bathers especially youths give a damn.

No Corona SOP was followed either at the city markets as well as at the canal, which has become the second most visited spot after city markets. Many shopkeepers of various city markets appealed to the government to increase the timing so that the rush of people could be divided while citizens could do shopping in reasonable temperature.

On the other hand, district administration continued raiding shops which were violating the SOPs and sealed many while warning notices were also issued to several shopkeepers.