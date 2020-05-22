close
Fri May 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2020

Lahore Police introduce Pehchaan App for public access to criminal records

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2020

LAHORE: Lahore police have introduced "Pehchaan App" for public access to criminals’ record with a purpose to root out criminals with use of modern technology.

CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed inaugurated the "Pehchaan App" in collaboration with Punjab Safe Cities Authorities at the CCPO office. DIG Investigation Dr Inam Waheed and SSP Investigation also attended the ceremony.

