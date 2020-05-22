Lahore Police introduce Pehchaan App for public access to criminal records

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore police have introduced "Pehchaan App" for public access to criminals’ record with a purpose to root out criminals with use of modern technology.
CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed inaugurated the "Pehchaan App" in collaboration with Punjab Safe Cities Authorities at the CCPO office. DIG Investigation Dr Inam Waheed and SSP Investigation also attended the ceremony.