Most of LG development schemes funds in KP released

PESHAWAR: More than 85 percent of the funds for the developmental schemes of local government sector during the current financial years have been released so far as compared to the 64 percent expenditure of the released funds during the last financial year.

It was told in a meeting on the formulation of Annual Development Programme (ADP) for financial year 2020-21 held here on Thursday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official handout.

The meeting reviewed in detail various proposed developmental schemes of local government and Irrigation sectors to be included in the new ADP. The participants reviewed the progress made so far on the implementation of developmental schemes of the current ADP in these sectors. Regarding the progress on the developmental schemes of Irrigation Sector, it was informed that over 85 percent of the released funds for various developmental schemes of the Irrigation Sector have been utilized whereas efforts are underway to ensure 100 percent utilization by the end of the current financial year. The meeting was informed that 22 ongoing projects of the Irrigation Sector would be completed in the merged districts whereas 17 ongoing projects of the sector would be completed in the rest of the province during the new financial year.

Talking on this occasion the chief minister said in view of the financial crunch due to coronavirus pandemic, priority would be given to the completion of ongoing developmental schemes in the new ADP adding that new developmental schemes of dire need will also be included in the new ADP.