Fri May 22, 2020
May 22, 2020

China complains to US about Taiwan arms sale

May 22, 2020

BEIJING: China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it had lodged “solemn representations” with the United States to complain about a planned U.S. sale of advanced torpedoes to Chinese-claimed Taiwan, foreign media reported. China firmly opposes US arms sales to Taiwan, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing in Beijing.

