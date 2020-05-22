China complains to US about Taiwan arms sale

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it had lodged “solemn representations” with the United States to complain about a planned U.S. sale of advanced torpedoes to Chinese-claimed Taiwan, foreign media reported. China firmly opposes US arms sales to Taiwan, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing in Beijing.