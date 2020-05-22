UK PM avoids police probe over US businesswoman ties

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not face a criminal investigation over claims that he channelled public funds towards a US businesswoman with whom he was suspected of having an affair, the police complaints body said Thursday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said police would not be asked to investigate claims Johnson used his position while mayor of London to "benefit and reward" Jennifer Arcuri, but it did find "there may have been an intimate relationship" between the two.

There was also evidence to suggest that those responsible for handing out grants "thought that there was a close relationship between Mr Johnson and Ms Arcuri, and this influenced their decision-making".

It concluded that Johnson should have declared a conflict of interest, but that not doing so did not amount to a potential criminal offence and was now a matter for the Greater London Authority (GLA).

Johnson's Downing Street office said it welcomed "that this politically motivated complaint has been thrown out". "This was not a policing matter, and we consider this was a waste of police time," it added.

Arcuri was given more than Â£125,000 ($153,000, 139,000 euros) in public money and invited on trade missions led by Johnson during his time as mayor between 2008 and 2016, sparking multiple investigations.