Cyprus ends virus lockdown

NICOSIA: The Cypriot government ended a strict coronavirus lockdown Thursday, reopening outdoor restaurants, barber shops and beaches, but keeping the Mediterranean resort island´s vital airports and hotels closed for now. After two months of living in self-isolation, Cypriots are allowed to move around freely again. Some 32,000 more people went back to work as part of the government´s second stage out of lockdown. Thousands of children returned to the classroom as state-run schools resumed most classes.