Israeli websites targeted

JERUSALEM: Many Israeli websites were hit by a coordinated cyber attack Thursday, with the home pages replaced by images of the country's commercial capital Tel Aviv in flames.

Israel's National Cyber Directorate said private companies using a particular operating system were targeted, but said the damage was "superficial". It did not state the number of pages targeted but Israeli media reported it was more than 1,000, including those of major firms. The pages were replaced with the slogan "the countdown to the destruction of Israel started long ago". A link led to a computer-generated video of Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities on fire, seemingly after a series of attacks.