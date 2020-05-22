close
Fri May 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2020

Man dies from coronavirus

Lahore

LAHORE:A resident of Ravi Road died of coronavirus on Thursday. The deceased identified as Malik Amjad was a tailor by profession. The Mayo Hospital administration refused to hand over the body to his heirs, upon which, his family members and relatives raised hue and cry but to no avail. The body was laid to rest under the prescribed SOPs, police said.

held: Lahore investigation police arrested six criminals involved in heinous crimes. Badami Bagh police arrested two proclaimed offenders. Gujjarpura investigation police nabbed two robbers and Faisal Town police rounded up two thieves.

