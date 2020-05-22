Robber arrested

LAHORE :Two robbers escaped and another was arrested by Shahdara police on Thursday. The arrested accused robber has been identified as Ubaid. The three robbers opened firing on the policemen when they signaled them to stop for checking. The cops also retaliated in the same fashion resulting in a gunshot wound to the one of the robbers. The wounded robber was arrested while the remaining two, one of them identified as Shahbaz alias Sonu Changar, managed to escape from the scene.