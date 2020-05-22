PhD awarded

LAHORE :Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degree to Roheela Yasmeen in the subject of Zoology.

Roheela Yasmeen, d/o Ghulam Nabi has been awarded the degree after approval of her thesis entitled “Occupational exposure to aerosols and bioaerosols in poultry farms” under the supervision of Dr Zulfiqar Ali and Dr Zaheer Ahmad Nasir.

She did her PhD research work in Canfield University of United Kingdom under HEC IRSIP programme. She got travel grant from HEC and presented her PhD research work in Italy at international conference. She also published successfully her three research papers in national and international journals.