LAHORE:Following the conclusion of the holy month of Ramazan, Albayrak Waste Management Company has started its Eid cleanliness plan.

Grand operations have been started in and around Jamia mosques, Eid Ghahs and graveyards. Prior to Eid prayers, the sanitary staff would sprinkle lime in the surroundings of the mosques and Eid Ghahs. The workers would carry out manual sweeping in the markets, bazaars and on the main roads and would ensure timely lifting of waste containers during Eid days. Officials said Albayrak would provide 3,650 litres of phenyl and 44,000 kilogram lime in the union councils to ensure proper cleanliness.

Complaints received on helpline 1139 would be addressed during all three days of Eid. Albayrak operational staff would be on duty in the head office as well as in the field to monitor the activities. Keeping in view the current Covid-19 situation, Albayrak teams are arranging regular training sessions for its workers to urge them to maintain social distance and wear complete uniforms and personal protective equipment while carrying out operations.