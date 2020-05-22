Nine accused of heinous crimes held

LAHORE:Lahore Police Investigation Wing arrested nine criminals involved in heinous crimes, including murder, robbery, kidnapping for ransom and murder attempt.

This was stated by DIG Investigation Lahore Dr Inam Waheed while addressing a press conference here on Thursday. He said that police arrested a man, Ali Hassan, who had arranged hired assassins and got his brother, Javed, killed over property at Shahdara. Similarly, police arrested three kidnappers, Azhar, Mazhar and Asif, who had kidnapped the owner of a travel agency, Imran, for Rs 4 million ransom.

Police nabbed three persons, Waseem, Afzal and Sikandar, who had killed a man, Abdul Majeed, in the Barki area two days back.

Police arrested a robber, Pitras Masih, who had shot at and wounded a former school principal on resistance at Model Town. DIG Dr Inam announced commendatory certificates for the CIA teams.

PSCA: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) issued the working hours of PPIC3 Centre regarding Eid holidays here on Thursday.

The PPIC3 Centre will continue to function during the Eid holidays. Police investigation officers will also be able to obtain video evidence during the holidays, according to the PSCA SOPs. The centre will be open from 9am to 5pm.

According to a spokesperson for PSCA, in case of any emergency, the video can be watched round the clock from PSCA IC3 Centre. With the help of cameras, the operation and monitoring process will continue 24 hours throughout the metropolitan city.

The spokesman said that the process of e-challaning will remain continue during Eid holidays and Punjab Safe Cities Authority is continuing its full cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

accidents: At least eight people died and 979 suffered injuries in road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 837 road accidents in all the 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Around 575 badly injured victims were removed to different hospitals and 404 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.