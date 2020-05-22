Twin cities overtake Balochistan in Covid-19 with 85 deaths, 2,997 cases

Rawalpindi:The number of patients tested positive from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in one day has set a new record since the coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak hit this region of the country as in last 24 hours, as many as 222 confirmed patients of the disease have been added to the dashboards of Rawalpindi district and Islamabad Capital Territory while another two patients died of the disease.

Total number of local patients from the region has become three less than 3,000 on Thursday and if the number is compared with the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from Balochistan province, it is 29 more than the number in Balochistan. To date, a total of 2,997 local patients have been confirmed positive from twin cities while in Balochistan, the total number of patients so far reported is 2,968.

The twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have also overtaken Balochistan province in number of deaths as a total of 85 patients have so far lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the region while in Balochistan province, the virus claimed 38 lives till Thursday. The same is the case with number of patients so far recovered from the disease as in the twin cities, the number of total recoveries was 561 till Thursday while in Balochistan province, as many as 636 confirmed patients have achieved complete cure according to the official figure released by National Command and Control Centre on Thursday.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that one of the two deaths reported in last 24 hours due to COVID-19 was from Rawal Town in Rawalpindi district while the other death was reported from ICT.

To date, the illness has claimed at least 75 lives in Rawalpindi district while 10 in the federal capital. In last 24 hours, 125 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district while 97 from ICT. The confirmation of 222 new patients from the region has set a new record of highest number of patients tested positive in a day. The total number of patients so far confirmed positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district reached 1,762 of which 410 have been discharged after treatment while 372 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday. He added as many as 904 confirmed patients of the disease have been in isolation at their homes in the district while number of persons under quarantine at their homes has reached 2,188 on Thursday. To date, a total of 703 persons have been relieved from quarantine in the district as they have completed 14-day quarantine period.

Meanwhile, a total of 97 new patients were tested positive in one day from ICT after which the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital reached 1,235.