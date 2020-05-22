Minister satisfied with arrangements at bus stand

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzaib Khan on Thursday visited General Bus Stand at Badami Bagh.

He was accompanied by Secretary Transport Asad-ur-Rehman Gilani, Secretary Provincial Transport Authority Chaudhry Iqbal and other officers. On the occasion, General Bus Stand Administrator Ahmed Raza Butt gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister about the preventive measures taken against coronavirus.

Jahanaib Khan inspected the implementation on SOPs at the bus stand and expressed satisfaction over the adherence to government orders issued to the transport sector for prevention of coronavirus spread.

He also checked the facilities being provided to the passengers. He directed the administration to ensure modern transport facilities to the passengers besides managing clean rest rooms and sitting areas for them. He also directed the officials to improve the sanitation system at General Bus Stand.

He also inquired about the problems being faced by drivers and transport operators and assured them that their concerns would be addressed. The minister also interacted with the passengers and thanked them for their cooperation with the staff in implementing the SOPs and said that the purpose of SOPs is to protect them.

n the occasion, Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan said that General Bus Stand administration should play its due role in the strict implementation of government orders. He said the provincial government is committed to providing comfortable and modern transport facilities to the people and no stone will be left unturned to achieve the goal.