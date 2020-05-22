Call to allow congregations in mosques

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Amirul Azeem has alleged that the government was targeting only the congregational prayers in mosques and seminaries regarding the SOPs for coronavirus protection while completely ignoring the political gatherings, factories, markets and shops. Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Thursday, he termed it a conspiracy to keep maximum number of people away from the mosques. He said nobody from the government took notice of the huge rush of people in the markets and streets. He said the videos and pictures of the markets and bazaars with the rush of the people were being shown but no action was being taken against them.

He said the PTI government had been claiming to make country as the State of Madina but practically it was taking the country in the opposite direction, he alleged. He demanded the government lift the restrictions on prayer gatherings in the mosques on the occasion of Jumatul Wida and Eidul Fitr.

He demanded that the police be kept away from the affairs of the mosques, seminaries and Imambargahs. The police should stay away from the mosques and the people should not be harassed on the Jumatul Wida and the Eid. Instead, maximum number of people should be allowed to reach the mosques and Eid-gahs for offering Eid prayers and seeking Allah’s forgiveness in the face of the corona.

Meanwhile, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said the people working on the front line in the service of the coronavirus and lockdown affected masses were the heroes of the nation. Addressing the media at the Al-Khidmat Foundation ceremony for relief distribution on Thursday, Liaqat Baloch said Jamaat-e-Islami and Al-Khidmat Foundation had provided quality service to the people all over the country and had been working round-the-clock for weeks.

He said the actual hurdle to combating the virus was the incompetence, corruption and selfishness of the rulers, and not the 18th Amendment. Coronavirus, he said, had exposed the entire government system. He said the JI was making every effort to organise the people to free them from the clutches of the present system based on injustice and exploitation. Liaqat Baloch said Kashmir and Palestine were issues of life and death for the Muslim world, but the world community and Muslim governments had committed a great crime by not resolving these issues.

He said the US- Israel-India trio wanted to bury the Palestine and Kashmir issues for good. He said the Muslim world must rise to the occasion and build up pressure for the solution of these issues failing which the future of the humanity would remain dark.