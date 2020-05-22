1,000 prisoners to be released ahead of Eid

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced special pardon for the prisoners on the eve of Eidul Fitr.

On the direction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Home Department has issued a notification in respect of pardoning the sentences of prisoners. With the decision of the CM, around 1,000 prisoners will be released ahead of Eidul Fitr.

With the exception of prisoners involved in anti-state and terrorist activities and prisoners left with less than six months sentence under CRPC Section 401 will be eligible for pardon. Those women prisoners who have spent more than 75 percent of their sentence and were not also being sentenced in the past, will be released while women and children detained in prisons with one year sentence or less will also be pardoned.

It has also been decided to pardon those prisoners who have completed their sentences but could not afford to pay fines and Diyat. Home Department has also announced special pardon in the sentences of prisoners for 60 days under Section 216 of Pakistan Prisons Rules 1978. Those prisoners undergoing their sentences under Section 302, 394, 395, 396, 364A and 365A will not be entitled for pardon.

Prisoners imprisoned for committing narcotics and smuggling crime will not be pardoned. Prisoners undergoing their sentences under Hudood Ordinance will not be given pardon along with criminals sentenced under Anti-Terrorist Act will not be given pardon. Under Pakistan Penal Code, those prisoners found involved in committing harm or injury to human body will not be given pardon. The sentences of prisoners found involved in committing spying, sectarianism and actions contrary to the State will not be given 60 days pardon.

On the chief minister’s directive, free PCO facility will be provided to the women, children and specific prisoners. They are provided facility to talk with their dear ones turn by turn. On CM’s order, children, women and specific prisoners will be provided free facility also for talking with their near and dear ones on the eve of Eid. Prisoners involved in terrorist and anti-state activities will not be provided PCO facility.

LDA project: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday directed its officials to accelerate the process of mutation of LDA City project.

In a meeting chaired by ADG Urban Planning, all DPs were directed to accelerate the mutation of the remaining land so that development work may be continued without hindrances and plots may be delivered to the public.

It was decided that transfer of LDA City files will be open after Eid and online appointment will be required for submission of transfer applications.

police system: According to the directions of the inspector general of police Punjab, the process of computerisation of police system is continuing.

In Transport Branch, paperless project of Leave and Dak management system has been launched. The process of improving overall working of police system in accordance with the parameters based upon modern technology of the current age is continuing in this regard.

INP adds: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that Punjab has more testing facilities for the coronavirus as compared to other provinces.

Information minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s entire team, especially Chief Minister Usman Buzdar proved his mettle adding that with honest efforts of the PM the country was heading in the right direction.

He said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar didn’t neglect any other administrative affairs along with the coronavirus.

The minister said that the commencement of the establishment of the local government academy for the training and guidance of the public representatives was an exemplary move. He lauded the recent move of the Punjab government to ease businesses in the province. Fayyaz said that the future of Pakistan under the capable leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was in the protective hands.