Flour mills’ policy to be reviewed after Eid: Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Punjab Senior & Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the Punjab government has relaxed the procurement of wheat for flour mills but after Eid will review flour mills' policy.

Aleem Khan said that wheat procurement in Punjab has entered the final stage and so far 3.9 million metric tonnes and 87 percent target has been achieved while 98 percent “bardana” has also been distributed.

He said that for the first time in the history of Punjab a record purchase of 4.5 million metric tonnes of wheat would be made this year which is a good omen for the people of the province.

Commenting on the wheat procurement report, he said the extra production of one million tonnes of wheat in Punjab was encouraging and there would be abundance of flour and no shortage of “atta” in coming future.

He said that Punjab Food Department would help in procurement of wheat for KP and other provinces in the next phase. The Food Departments of the two provinces will liaise with each other to complete the wheat procurement process and efforts will be made to ensure that there are no two buyers in the market at the same time so that the procurement process for other provinces is completed in a transparent manner.

Aleem Khan said the Punjab government had relaxed the procurement of wheat for flour mills but after Eid would review flour mills' policy. He said that instead of buying wheat from the government, the flour mills should procure wheat themselves through bank finance which would maintain a competitive atmosphere in the market and also keep the prices of wheat and flour stable.

He expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the Food Department officers and hoped that they would keep on performing duties with the same dedication and diligence in the future as well.