Rs83.5m cheques distributed among graft scam affectees

LAHORE:National Accountability Bureau Lahore on Thursday organised a cheques distribution ceremony to hand over recovered money to affectees of different corruption scandals.

The ceremony was attended by all directors of the regional bureau offices as chief guests. Around 250 affectees received cheques worth Rs83.515 million. Social distancing was ensured as per the government SOPs to prevent from Covid-19.

As per details, following the directions issued by NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, regarding distribution of recovered money cheques among affectees in different corruption scandals ahead of Eidul Fitr is the NAB priority.

The affectees included 207 from Model Housing Enclave scam who received Rs57 million as the same have been paid with their 100 percent looted money in the scam, whereas 41 affectees of M/s Axis Global Limited received Rs16.7 million amount cheques. Other recipients got Rs10 million amount cheques. NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal said that efforts were underway to recover looted money from corrupt elements. Moreover, cases related to housing sector are being dealt with particular focus while keeping in view public interest.