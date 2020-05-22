Hertha out for revenge in Berlin derby

BERLIN: Hertha Berlin will look to build on their winning return to Bundesliga action last weekend following the coronavirus suspension and avenge November’s derby defeat by city rivals Union when the pair meet on Friday in the German capital. Union, the side from the east of Berlin, pulled off a famous 1-0 win over their west Berlin rivals when the teams met for the first time in the top division this season. The return match at Hertha’s Olympic Stadium home would in normal times have been a 74,000 sellout. "We all remember the match at the Alten Foersterei. It was a black, black, day. Now we’ve got the chance to put it behind us just a bit," said Hertha’s general manager Michael Preetz. "The conditions are very different, therefore it’s a different sort of derby," added Hertha coach Bruno Labbadia, who started with a win in his first match last Saturday. The Bundesliga became the first major European league to resume last weekend following the two-month shutdown, with draconian hygiene measures enforced at all matches across the country. Players are undergoing regular virus tests while games are being played behind closed doors as part of strict guidelines approved by the government.