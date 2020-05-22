Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on top in Taekwondo Poomsae Championship

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were at the summit position on the penultimate day of the first-ever online Taekwondo Poomsae Championship being held under the auspices of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF).

On the third day KP were leading the table with eight gold, two silver and three bronze medals. They were followed by Punjab with four gold, four silver and eight bronze. Sindh were trailing third with one gold, five silver and 12 bronze.

In the event fighters from all the affiliated associations including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and members of clubs which are registered with the district, provincial or national federation are participating. As many as 400 athletes are featuring in the event which will last till Friday (today).

Foreign-based Pakistani fighters and players belonging to other nationalities including 36 foreign players from SaudiArabia, UAE, Egypt, USA, Jordan, Russia, India, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Sudan and Nepal are also featuring.

As per results of Junior Boys 15-17 year, in Group 1, Mehmood of Islamabad claimed gold, Faheem of Islamabad clinched silver while Arbaz from Sindh & Haseeb of KPK grabbed bronze.

In Group 2 Wasif Ali of Punjab got gold, Shamir Hassan of KPK picked silver while Abdul Qadir of Islamabad and Haseeb Ahmed of Balochistan Got bronze each.

In Girls 15-17 year, in Group 1, Shafaq of KP claimed gold, Shanzay of Sindh clinched silver while Farishta of KPK and Saima Zafar from Sindh grabbed bronze.

In senior Male from 18 to 22 Years (Group 1) Mujeeb Hassan of KP got gold, Usman Irshad of Islamabad claimed silver while Hassan Alam of Sindh and Zain ul Abideen of Punjab claimed bronze each.

In Group 2, Abdul Basit of Islamabad claimed gold, Meesam Abbas of Punjab secured silver while Wajahat Ali of Sindh and Ammar Khan of Balochistan claimed bronze each.

In Girls 18-22 year, in Group 1, Sumira Syed from Sindh claimed gold, Tehleel Bashi of Punjab clinched silver while Zahra Shafi of Sind and Komal Butt of Islamabad grabbed bronze.