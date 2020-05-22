Need to ensure high safety standards: Anderson

LONDON: James Anderson, England's lead pacer, has opened up on thoughts about retirement and the impending state of the game post-COVID-19, especially with the Anil Kumble-led ICC cricket committee recommending that saliva must not be used to shine the ball in light of the health and safety risk it poses.

Speaking to CNN's Amanda Davies on Instagram Live, the 37-year old opened up saying that while he was keen to go back to the cricket field, he was equally worried about cricket boards trying to restart the game under the current conditions. With COVID-19 having been declared as an pandemic by the World Health Organisation, Cricket, like every other sport, had come to a complete halt.

In recent times though, governing bodies across the world have given the go ahead for sports to be played under closed roof and Germany's Bundesliga resumed a week ago. Similarly, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are trying to resume domestic cricket, with up to 18 English bowlers returning to individualised training from Thursday [May 21] across seven venues in the United Kingdom.