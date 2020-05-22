close
Fri May 22, 2020
N
Newsdesk
May 22, 2020

UK's COVID-19 tracking system under fire

World

N
Newsdesk
May 22, 2020

LONDON: Britain’s system for tracing those with the novel coronavirus was under fire on Thursday as it grappled with the development of a tracking app and health workers warned the government that unless there was clarity it could suffer a second deadly wave. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday a “world-beating” programme to trace and test those suspected of having been in contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19 would be in place by June 1. Britain is currently testing the app - based on Bluetooth - on the Isle of Wight off the southern coast of England where the government says more than half the residents had downloaded it.

