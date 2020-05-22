close
Fri May 22, 2020
AFP
May 22, 2020

Israel, Iran leaders trade Twitter blows

World

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday warned arch-foe Iran after supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted comments accusing Israel of “state terrorism” and calling for “eliminating the Zionist regime”. “He should know that any regime that threatens Israel with extermination will find itself in similar danger,” Netanyahu wrote on his official Twitter feed in Hebrew. He was responding to comments posted on Twitter by Khamenei on Wednesday in Farsi, English and Arabic. “Eliminating the Zionist regime doesn´t mean eliminating Jews. We aren´t against Jews,” Khamenei wrote, explaining that what he meant was to “expel thugs like Netanyahu”.

