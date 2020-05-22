close
Fri May 22, 2020
Newsdesk
May 22, 2020

UK, US discuss ‘disinformation’ from Russia, China

World

Newsdesk
May 22, 2020

LONDON: Britain’s defence minister Ben Wallace and his US counterpart Mark Esper discussed the need to tackle disinformation coming from Russia and China on Thursday, the British government said. Wallace and Esper “discussed concerns about Russian and Chinese disinformation and agreed to continue to work together to mitigate the effects of this malign activity,” Britain’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

