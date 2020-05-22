Philippines tops world for online child sex abuse

MANILA: The Philippines has become the world´s largest known source of online child sexual exploitation, with endemic poverty helping drive a surge in abuse, a report said Thursday. Parents and relatives were responsible for facilitating the abuse in nearly all cases, according to the International Justice Mission aid group´s seven-year study. The combination of English fluency and high internet connectivity in the former US colony had helped make the country a “global hotspot” for child pornography, the report said. The proportion of Philippine internet addresses used to host child pornography had tripled in the three years to 2017, said the study, which based its findings on data collected by law enforcement data.