Pakistani immigrant helped others in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY: When a friend of the Khan family got a job working for a New Jersey politician, family patriarch Shafqat Khan was a regular sight at the politician’s office, frequently dropping by to seek help for people in need.

Khan, who assisted recent immigrants with how to apply for driver’s licenses and hosted events for people of different faiths and cultures to understand each other better after the Sept. 11 attacks, died of Covid-19 on April 14 at age 76. He left behind his wife, three children, seven grandchildren and a legacy of connections.

Khan’s daughter said she remembered him constantly working six days a week, leaving home in the morning and returning home at night. Khan eventually eased off his heavy work schedule but was always an avid follower of politics and decided to get more involved with Jersey City’s large Pakistani immigrant community.

Just before the Sept. 11 attacks, he started a group called Pakistanis for America, aiming to educate Pakistani immigrants about the U.S. political process while helping register them to vote.

But after the attacks, the group shifted its focus to holding events where leaders “from various religious and cultural backgrounds engaged in honest, open dialogue about the state of things post 9/11, including the stigma that Muslims faced,” Sabila Khan said.

Khan was eventually diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, the illness that leads to people having problems with walking and balance.He spent the last year or so at a Jersey City rehabilitation facility and hoped to return home soon, but the rehab center closed its doors to visitors on March 11 as the coronavirus spread.

That was the last time Khan saw any of his direct family — his wife and one of his sons.Family members called him regularly over the next several weeks but started hearing from him less after being told he had fever.

In early April, a nurse said Khan was suffering from congestion and by April 6 he had been taken to a hospital emergency room, where Sabila Khan said he had to wait three days to get a regular bed.

Family members using FaceTime told he was loved but saw him with his eyes closed. A nurse told Sabila Khan that he later opened his eyes after that last call.Since Khan’s death, family members have been gratified to hear from people telling them how he helped them adapt to United States life.