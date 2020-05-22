close
Fri May 22, 2020
AFP
May 22, 2020

Jailed Trump lawyer released due to pandemic

AFP
May 22, 2020

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump´s former personal attorney Michael Cohen was released from prison to home confinement Thursday, an AFP photographer witnessed, as part of a push to stem the spread of coronavirus among inmates. Cohen is serving a three-year sentence after admitting paying hush money to two women who said they slept with Trump, for tax fraud and for lying to Congress.

