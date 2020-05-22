Jailed Trump lawyer released due to pandemic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump´s former personal attorney Michael Cohen was released from prison to home confinement Thursday, an AFP photographer witnessed, as part of a push to stem the spread of coronavirus among inmates. Cohen is serving a three-year sentence after admitting paying hush money to two women who said they slept with Trump, for tax fraud and for lying to Congress.