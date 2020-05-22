10,000 health workers infected

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Around 10,000 Iranian health workers have been infected with the new coronavirus, the semi-official ILNA news agency quoted the deputy health minister as saying on Thursday.“Around 10,000 health workers have been infected with the deadly disease in Iran and some of them have died,” Qassem Janbabai said, according to ILNA.