Iran advises against Eid travel as virus cases mount

TEHRAN: Iran called on its citizens on Thursday to avoid travel during the upcoming festival marking the end of Ramazan as it announced another surge in coronavirus infections. The Islamic republic has entered a fourth month in its battle to contain the virus.

“Our biggest concern” is to have “new peaks of the disease in the country by not respecting health regulations,” said Health Minister Saeed Namaki. “So I ask the dear Iranian people... not to travel during the Eid al-Fitr holiday. New trips mean new COVID-19 infections,” he said, quoted by the semi-official news agency ISNA. The Eid al-Fitr festival marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramazan is expected to begin on Sunday in Iran. Namaki´s remarks came as his ministry announced 66 more deaths and another 2,392 cases of coronavirus infection across Iran, which has the Middle East´s deadliest outbreak. Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the latest figures took Iran´s overall death toll to 7,249 and its caseload of infections to 129,341. He said that of the new infections, 351 were in people who had been hospitalised and 2,041 who had been in close contact with patients. Jahanpour added that there were no new deaths in 12 of Iran´s 31 provinces, and that six provinces reported just one virus fatality.