Two of a family killed

KOHAT: A man allegedly shot dead his sister-in-law and his minor nephew over a domestic issue in Nawan Killay in Kohat district on Thursday. The police said that accused Muhammad Sufiyan aka Najeebullah opened fire on his brother Nasir Khan, wife Yasmin Dana and their minor son Muhammad with an automatic weapon. As a result, the woman and her son were killed on the spot while the Nasir Khan sustained injuries.