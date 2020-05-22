Two women die of corona in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Two women died of coronavirus infection, while three suspected patients of Covid-19 tested positive for the viral disease in the district on Thursday.

With the new cases, the number of confirmed Covid-19 patients reached to 287. Officials said that a woman identified as Riyasat Bibi, 40, was under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex but she lost battle for life despite hectic efforts by the doctors to save her. They said that another woman named Irum Bibi, a resident of Shama Chowk in Nowshera, was under treatment for the coronavirus at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar for the last several days. However, she could not survive and expired. The last rituals of funeral and burial of both the deceased were held under the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in their respective areas. Similarly, three more suspected patients reported positive for the fast-spreading viral disease.